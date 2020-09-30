The family of a man who died in a crash on the M4 have paid tribute to the 'loving husband, father and bampy'.

Simon Clover, known as Clodge died following a four-vehicle collision shortly after 3.30am on Thursday 24 September.

The 50-year-old from Cardiff was the passenger of a roads maintenance vehicle that was involved in a collision on the westbound carriageway on the M4 between junctions 17 and 18.

He died at the scene.

His family have said, “Clodge was a loving husband, father and bampy.

"He was young at heart and such a family man who absolutely adored all his children and grandchildren.“He was one in a million and had lots of friends who adored him.“He was a hard worker and quite often worked 7 days a week. He was a keen gardener, loved a game of poker, fishing and going down the river on a kayak.“He was also a keen Arsenal supporter and would try and go to the matches with his son.”