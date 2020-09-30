Well known trees lit up red on Devon and Cornwall border

If you've ever driven over the Devon Cornwall border you'll probably know Cook-worthy Knapp - an iconic copse of trees overlooking the A30.

Sometimes called the 'coming home trees' - tonight the Lifton landmark has been lit up in red as part of a global day of action to highlight the effects of Covid on the live events industry.

The Minack has also been lit up red

Among those venues taking part in the event is the Minack Theatre which has also faced difficulties as a result of the pandemic.