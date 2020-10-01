'Birdgirl' Mya Rose Craig holds climate change protest on Arctic ice cap
A Somerset environmental activist has travelled to the Arctic with Greenpeace to protest about climate change.
In the world's most northerly climate strike, Mya-Rose Craig, an ornithologist and environmentalist, protested on an ice floe at the Arctic ice edge, north of Svalbard, at 82.2° North.
The 18-year-old, who lives in Compton Martin, held up a placard saying "Youth Strike for Climate."
She says it feels like 'a once in a lifetime experience'.
It has been very exciting and absolutely amazing on a personal level, but it's also been absolutely devastating. When you go that far north, you can see the impact of climate change, the way it's affecting the landscape and the wildlife and potentially how it's going to get worse and worse for the future.
The 18 year old is the founder of 'Black to Nature', a group to give inner city children from BAME backgrounds the chance to explore the natural world.
Now it is Mya's turn to explore, travelling with Greenpeace on the charity's ship, Artic Sunrise as part of an expedition documenting impact of the climate crisis and investigating marine life in the region.
Artic Sea ice melted to its second lowest level on record this summer.
Mya staged her protest against a backdrop of melting ice caps, joining thousands of other youngsters from around the world.
Activists like Mya have been spurred on by the Greta Thunberg, who came to Bristol in February to join thousands of young people protesting about climate change.
Mya's protest kicked off the revival in youth strikes, that normally take place on a mass scale but the pandemic forced campaigners to halt the protests.
Her protest in the Arctic is to raise awareness that the sea ice there has already lost two-thirds of its volume and it has consistently declined over the past decades.
“The rapid disappearance of sea ice is a sobering indicator of how closely our planet is circling the drain. As the Arctic melts, the ocean will absorb more heat, and all of us will be more exposed to the devastating effects of climate breakdown."