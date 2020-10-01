A Somerset environmental activist has travelled to the Arctic with Greenpeace to protest about climate change.

In the world's most northerly climate strike, Mya-Rose Craig, an ornithologist and environmentalist, protested on an ice floe at the Arctic ice edge, north of Svalbard, at 82.2° North.

The 18-year-old, who lives in Compton Martin, held up a placard saying "Youth Strike for Climate."

She says it feels like 'a once in a lifetime experience'.

It has been very exciting and absolutely amazing on a personal level, but it's also been absolutely devastating. When you go that far north, you can see the impact of climate change, the way it's affecting the landscape and the wildlife and potentially how it's going to get worse and worse for the future. Mya-Rose Craig, Environmental activist and campaigner

Mya founded of 'Black to Nature', a group to give inner city children from BAME backgrounds the chance to explore the natural world. Credit: ITV News

The 18 year old is the founder of 'Black to Nature', a group to give inner city children from BAME backgrounds the chance to explore the natural world.

Now it is Mya's turn to explore, travelling with Greenpeace on the charity's ship, Artic Sunrise as part of an expedition documenting impact of the climate crisis and investigating marine life in the region.

Mya taking part in the world's most northerly climate strike. Credit: Greenpeace

Artic Sea ice melted to its second lowest level on record this summer.

Mya staged her protest against a backdrop of melting ice caps, joining thousands of other youngsters from around the world.

Activists like Mya have been spurred on by the Greta Thunberg, who came to Bristol in February to join thousands of young people protesting about climate change.

Greta Thunberg came to Bristol in March and spoke to a crowd of 4000. Credit: ITV News

Mya's protest kicked off the revival in youth strikes, that normally take place on a mass scale but the pandemic forced campaigners to halt the protests.

Her protest in the Arctic is to raise awareness that the sea ice there has already lost two-thirds of its volume and it has consistently declined over the past decades.

Mya arrived in the Arctic on board the Greenpeace ship Arctic Sunrise. Credit: Greenpeace