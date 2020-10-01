A blind veteran from Wiltshire is walking 12 miles around his retirement complex to raise money for the charity which supports him.

83-year-old Martin Pribyl from Swindon started his challenge after a fellow resident at the home mentioned they would sponsor him for the regular walks he was taking during lockdown.

Martin says: "Movement is difficult for me and I struggle with balance because of my sight loss. During lockdown I’ve been walking up and down the ground floor corridors unaided for exercise and to regain my independence.”

Martin served in the Royal Air Force but lost his sight suddenly in July 2019.

He was diagnosed with Giant Cell Arteritis and was told loss of sight is a complication associated with the condition.

It was very sudden, I woke up one morning and my sight was gone. This has been a big challenge for both myself and my wife, Mary. Martin Pribyl

Martin has been receiving support from Blind Veterans UK for months and says he would now like to give something back.

He is walking one to three laps around his retirement complex every day, after starting on 21 September, and hopes to raise £2,500.

To donate visit this crowdfunding page.