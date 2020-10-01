Body found in search for missing Bath University student Alec Unsgaard

A body has been found in the search for missing Bath student Alec Unsgaard.

It was found by officers in the Bathampton area yesterday morning (Wednesday 30 September).

Formal identification has not taken place, but police believe it to be Alec. His family have been informed and are being offered support by police.

Police say the death is not currently being treated as suspicious but they will continue to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

We’d like to thank both the public and the media for their help in publicising our appeals to find Alec and our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time. Avon and Somerset Police

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Bath says he is assisting the family. Professor Ian White says “the news from police that they have found a body in the search for Alec is extremely distressing and our thoughts continue to be with his family at this saddest of times."

The university has stressed if any students have been affected by the news they are services to help support them.