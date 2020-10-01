A charity that runs two hospices in Cornwall has published an emotional plea by a patient shortly before his death as part of a new appeal to raise funds.

David Talsfield-Smith, who was known as Terry, described doctors and nurses at Mount Edgcumbe Hospice in St Austell as 'angels in disguise'.

He says the bed he occupied at the hospice is under threat, unless new funds can be raised.

Terry's emotional plea was written shortly before he died of lung cancer in August.

It's been released by Cornwall Hospice Care, the charity that runs Mount Edgcumbe Hospice and St Julia's in Hayle.

To be honest, I didn’t really know what they did here at the hospice, but when I needed it, when I was feeling frightened and disturbed, this beautiful place had a bed for me and it felt like a gift. In my eyes, the doctors and nurses are angels in disguise. I’d be devastated if my bed closed. David Talsfield-Smith, known as Terry

Terry, who was also known as David Talsfield-Smith, before he became ill. Credit: Cornwall Hospice Care

Cornwall Hospice Care has now now launched Terry's Appeal, with a view to raising money to protect the 20 beds at the two hospices that have remained open round-the-clock during the pandemic.

Terry, who was 77 when he died, went on to write: “Although they managed to open extra beds like mine last year, which have been constantly needed throughout the Coronavirus crisis, these beds are now under threat. If my bed had not been here for me, I don’t know what I would have done.”

We’ve faced some very tough times, especially when we had to close all our shops and cancel our fundraising activities. Despite the challenges this presented us with, we’ve kept our hospices open and during the pandemic we’ve cared for 172 in patients and their families. Paul Brinsley, the Chief Executive of Cornwall Hospice Care

Paul Brinsley, the Chief Executive of Cornwall Hospice Care added:"We’ve now managed to open two-thirds of our shops and our virtual events have proved successful, but we need help more than ever to protect the beds that have meant so much to people like Terry.”

“We’ve been grateful for financial support through Government initiatives, without which the situation would have been incredibly bleak, but with these having come to an end and with our fundraising ability still very limited, we now face the real possibility that we might need to close beds that have been full and needed throughout the pandemic. Lockdown has been tough for us all so we’ve resisted asking our community for support until we felt we really needed to. Unfortunately, that time has come.”

Terry’s Bed Appeal aims to raise £250,000. This will fund a bed and all the care costs associated with it, at each hospice and for a six-month period.