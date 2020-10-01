The latest figures from Public Health England have revealed more than 80 people have tested positive for coronavirus in care homes across the South West in the past four weeks.

The figure has more than doubled since last month and follows increased testing for residents and staff along with tighter visiting restrictions.

Glebe House in Almondsbury has introduced a number of new measures to ensure it stays 'virus-free'. It is one of four homes run by Bristol Care Homes. But they are still allowing visits to help maintain the wellbeing of patients.

Jo Hunt visiting her mother at Glebe House in Almondsbury Credit: ITV News West Country

Jo Hunt drove from Yorkshire to visit her mother who has dementia after she booked one of the few remaining slots.

Jo's mother, who is about to turn 96, still does not understand what the pandemic is.

"She can't remember anything for more than about half an hour. And she is quite confused. You can't explain to her about what's happening with the pandemic. But it's been really important to see her face to face," said Jo Hunt.

There are various restrictions in place at the home to protect patients, visitors and staff.

On arrival visitor's temperatures are taken and they are asked to put on a mask before being led to a gazebo.

A table and two chairs are divided by a thick sheet of plastic and in the corner sits more sterilizing equipment.

Restrictions have been tightened because there was an outbreak at two other sites in early March. Credit: ITV News West Country

Restrictions have been tightened because there was an outbreak at two other sites in early March which contributed to a loss of life.

Chief Executive Richard Crocker says the virus is "savage" if it gets into a care home.

We've got experience from early in March where we had our outbreak that it's savage. It takes one person to get it, it then gets transmitted and all of a sudden you have more than 10 residents and staff with covid again. Then we all know the outcomes. Chief Executive Richard Crocker

All Richard's care homes became 'virus-free' in April which they remain today. He believes that is thanks in part to tighter infection control, restrictions around visiting but also weekly testing for all staff and residents.

"It's great that we can send the tests off. It's great that the vision is there. But we need the results to be turned around within the target of 48 hours," said Richard.Richard says he is determined to keep face-to -face visits for the time being to ensure his residents remain connected to loved ones.

They also have been using ipads to help families use video calls. And while cases are on the rise again care homes, like Glebe House, are much better prepared than they were four months ago.