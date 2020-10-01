Second person charged following Andre Gayle death in Bristol

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with murder, following the death of Andre Gayle in Bristol.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court earlier this afternoon, Thursday 1 October.

Andre, 29, died in hospital two days after suffering stab wounds during an incident in Easton Monday 31 August.

The teenager is the second person to be charged over his death.

Mr Gayle suffered stab wounds near Easton Community Centre on 31 August. Credit: ITV News West Country

Jerome Lewis, 24, from London, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday 29 September and was remanded in custody pending his appearance before the Crown Court later this month.

Twelve other people, aged between 16 and 40, have been arrested connection with the investigation.