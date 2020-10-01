Six men fined for criminal damage to statue of Edward Colston

Six people have admitted their involvement in the toppling of the Edward Colston statue in Bristol and accepted a 'conditional caution'.

The caution means they receive a criminal record, but avoid prosecution in the courts and any further punishment.

The six involved will now have six months to undertake the conditions of their caution, and there are several things they now have to do between now and next March.

Avon and Somerset police said the conditions of the cautions include:

Completing a questionnaire from the We Are Bristol History Commission set up by Bristol City Council, in which they can set out their reasons for their actions, as well as their 'concerns and thoughts going forward.'

Pay a fine of £100 which will be collected and sent to Nilaari, a Bristol based charity supporting BAME communities.

Take part in two hours of environmental improvement works arranged and supervised by Bristol City Council. This may include, but not limited to, painting or the removal of rubbish/graffiti.

Protesters had rolled the statue into the harbour following its toppling but it was eventually fished out. Credit: ITV News West Country

Police ended their formal investigation of criminal damage in the middle of September, and confirmed then that they had identified nine of the 18 people they initially wanted to speak to in connection with the toppling of the statue.

