Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in Cirencester and Swindon today (Thursday, October 1).

Gloucestershire Police have confirmed the pair were arrested in connection with ongoing searches at properties in both towns.

Police said there was no threat to the wider public and that the incident did not take place recently.

They added that neighbourhood officers have been offering reassurance to local residents in both areas and asked people not to speculate on social media.

In a statement, Gloucester Police said: "We can confirm that the two people arrested in connection with ongoing searches at properties in Cirencester and Swindon were arrested on suspicion of murder.

"They remain on police bail until 26 October.

"The investigation relates to an incident that did not take place recently and while we cannot give further details at this time we can reassure the community that there is no threat to the wider public.

"Neighbourhood officers have been offering reassurance to local residents in both areas but while enquiries are ongoing and the case is active we would ask people not to speculate on social media."