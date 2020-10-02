Devon County Council is to write to the Secretary of State for Education for better diversity education within schools.

The move follows a campaign by a group of The Kings School sixth form politics students, based in Ottery St Mary, which was supported by the school, Devon Development Education and Exeter University.

Following the campaign, some of the recommendations that have been made to the council are:

Support members to continue to find and take opportunities to promote and celebrate the role and work in Devon by BAME people past and present

Support and encourage members to continue to engage with all residents of Devon including BAME people and organisations

Remind schools and other settings of how they can heighten awareness arising from the Black Lives Matters movement as an opportunity to review and publish their objectives in respect of racial equality and inclusion

Write to the Secretary of State for Education urging him to encourage schools to:

1) Capture the voice of children and young people and their responses to the Black Lives Matter movement;

2) Ensure that the school environment and curriculum allows all students to see themselves reflected and included

3) Reflect on how they challenge historic and persisting racist ideas and to how they celebrate diversity.

