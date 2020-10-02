A JustGiving page set to help pay for the funeral of suspected murder victim Lorraine Cox has surpassed its target in less than 24 hours.

The target of £2,700 was achieved yesterday, Thursday 1st October, when the page was set up.

The page currently stands at more than £3,500.

The 32-year-old's death is the subject of a murder investigation. Her body was formally identified earlier this week.

A murder investigation was then launched on September 9 Credit: ITV News West Country

Isca Funerals set up the online appeal to "give Lorraine the send off she deserves" and take some of the financial burden off her family.

The company says: "On behalf of Isca Funerals and the family of Lorraine, a heartfelt "thank you" to each and everyone of the contributors who have donated money that has enabled us to reach and exceed our goal!

The fact that it was achieved in less than 24 hours is a tribute to the community of Exeter and those beyond who have been reviled by what occurred and come together in both love and support. Isca Funerals

"We will now work with the family to explore all of the opportunities that this fundraising will allow to ensure Lorraine, although gone will never be forgotten!"

Isca Funerals, based in Heavitree, were asked by Lorraine's family to arrange the funeral in Exeter.

The combination of COVID restrictions and the financial burden of a funeral means the family have limited options.

Malcolm Curnow, owner of the business, said Lorraine was a "very well-known and well-liked person in the city".

"The family are not asking for charity, they will fund the funeral in their own way and are making a financial contribution - we are trying to uplift that.

A murder investigation was launched on September 9- nine days after Lorraine went missing in the city.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed on Tuesday 29th September that a body discovered in the city was that of Lorraine.

Police have centred their investigation on Mary Arches Street in Exeter city centre. The road has been closed for three weeks while detectives gather evidence.

Other searches have taken place in Newton St Cyres and in the River Exe.

Christopher Mayer, 22, from Exeter has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday 8 October.

To donate to the appeal visit JustGiving here.