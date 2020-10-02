The Eden Project's ice rink will be open for customers in time for the half-term holidays.

Sessions with reduced capacity will start from the 17th of October. 40-minute sessions for skaters of any age and ability and will run through to 21 February.

Organisers say frequently touched surfaces including skates and skating aids will be cleaned throughout the day.

Announcing the reopening today, Friday 2 October, Eden Project executive director David Harland said: “We are thrilled to see the return of our spectacular rink for the 17th season running.

“Skating at Eden is much loved by locals and visitors alike and is a fabulous way for everyone to have fun and keep up fitness.

“We are working hard to make sure that skating is as safe as it can possibly be.

"Reducing the numbers on the rink is the most significant change. This will not only help effective social distancing, it will also allow much more space in which to skate.”

Other safety measures include wearing masks when rink-side and skating in a one-way direction, anti-clockwise. Masks are not required on the ice but may be worn when skating as a matter of choice.

Skaters need to pre-book a ticket and also need a valid form of Eden admission, such as Eden Project Membership, Locals’ Pass, Annual Pass or standard admission ticket, and a timed entry slot to visit.

