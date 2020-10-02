Three appear in court charged with murder of Andre Gayle death in Bristol

Three people have appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Friday 2 October) charged with murder after a man was stabbed in Bristol.

Andre Gayle, 29, died in hospital two days after he was stabbed near Easton Community Centre on 31 August.

The incident took place near the Easton Community Centre in Bristol. Credit: ITV West Country

Rico Corbin and Tyan Finlayson, both aged 27 from Speedwell have appeared in court along with a 17 year old boy who cannot be named because of his age.

The two men remain in custody.

In total, four people have now been charged over his death.

Jerome Lewis, 24, from London, appeared before magistrates on Tuesday 29 September and was remanded in custody pending his appearance before the Crown Court later this month.

Ten other people, aged between 16 and 40, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.