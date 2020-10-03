Watch: 'We Are Chard'

A special film about Chard, shot over the course of those three months, has been produced showing how the community came together through coronavirus.It is a unique insight into life during one of the most extraordinary times in living memory.

The town is, of course, now back open for business. The film was the idea of neighbours Angela Sunnick and Jonathan Warner, who wanted to make sure their town didn’t forget what happened.

The flim features dozens of people and organisations from across Chard Credit: warnervision.tv

There probably wouldn’t ever be a time again where we could capture something like this. Jonathan Warner, Filmmaker

Jonathan and his wife Becki filmed the piece. Jonathan said: "There probably wouldn’t ever be a time again where we could capture something like this where literally everything was shut down to the point of you couldn’t see a soul in this town, not a car.

As a film-maker, I didn’t want that to pass me by. From there it was about the wider context - how the community was altered, how it was affected."

Angela said: "I do believe it’s a celebration and we should be proud of our town.

"Chard is steeped in a lot of history. There are going to be some tough times but, as a community, we’re coming together and we can make it better."

The film was the idea of neighbours Angela Sunnick and Jonathan Warner Credit: ITV News West Country

The video features dozens of people from across Chard, including some of the hundreds of volunteers who helped out and some of the town’s businesses.

Ron Jim, from the Bath House Hotel, said: "I think Chard is quite a close-knit community. Through my time here, seventeen years, we’ve met a lot of very nice people."

Becky Fricker owns Pure Hair & Beauty and said: "It is obviously a small market town and I feel like everyone has pulled together as a community.

"All the local businesses and everyone that lives in the area - I think they’ve done a really good job."

Hundreds of volunteers in Chard helped to distribute medication and supplies to vulnerable residents during the lockdown Credit: warnervision.tv

Sharon Vaux from Eleos café said: "Even when I walked up town I bumped into people, even though it was quiet, and they were just so pleased to see you.

"I just think it’s been a real lonely time but there has been a lot of support round here."

Whilst this film focuses on one Somerset town, it is a snapshot of how all lives across the West Country were impacted during lockdown - from the challenges faced, to the many people who helped strengthen communities.