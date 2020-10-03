Cornish explorer, 84, climbs Bodmin hill after surviving Covid

An 84-year-old Cornish explorer has celebrated his recovery from coronavirus by climbing more than a thousand feet high on Bodmin Moor.

Robin Hanbury-Tenison spent five weeks in a coma after contracting the virus earlier this year.

Today - five months since he was discharged - he scaled Brown Willy during Storm Alex.

He hopes to raise £100,000 for the Royal Cornwall Hospital.

Robin told ITV News: "I'm fine, I'm a bit knackered but I managed to make it to the top of Brown Willy as I said I would, and make it all the way back down again.

"It was very windy, Storm Alex didn't help, the rain was really driving. But that's what Bodmin Moor can be like so we expected that. It was great."

The explorer was admitted to hospital in March after contracting the virus on a skiing trip in France.

The 84-year-old explorer is fit again after surviving Covid-19. Credit: ITV News

The 84-year-old spent nearly two months in hospital - five of which were in intensive care - before he was allowed to return home.

He says he owes his recovery to the nurses at Derriford Hospital, who he describes as his “guardian angels”, and time spent in the hospital’s on-site garden.

“When all hope was lost, when family and friends feared the worst, I had a breakthrough moment,” he says.

“Taken by the nurses, my guardian angels, to Derriford’s rehabilitation garden, I felt the warmth of the sun on my face and I knew that I would live."