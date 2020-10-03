A cow caused traffic chaos on the M5 after meandering onto the motorway.

It strolled onto the carriageway - bringing cars and lorries to a standstill - near Clevedon on 3 October.

CCTV images from the scene showed the cow idly walking in the middle of the motorway with traffic queuing behind it.

But Highways England say they have now been able to moo-ve it from the motorway.

Highways stopped both north and south bound traffic between junction 19 for Portishead and junction 20 for Clevedon around 7.45am.

They tweeted: "There is currently a cow in the main carriageway, we've stopped all traffic south and will be stopping the traffic northbound shortly, please follow all signs and signals.

However, ten minutes later, they tweeted to motorists: "The cow has now safely returned to a field and is clear of live lanes, thank you for your patience during this high steaks incident."

Yesterday (2 October), motorists endured lengthy delays on the M5 motorway due to surface water and poor driving conditions.

Highways has reminded drivers to take extra care on the today with more heavy rain and strong winds forecast.

Surface water was reported on the M5 southbound from J19 (Portishead) to J20 (Clevedon), where the speed limit was lowered to 50mph for safety reasons.