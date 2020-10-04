More electric vehicle charge points will be set up across parts of Plymouth after the council received £225,000.

The grant - from the Office for Low Emissions Vehicles - will mean 50 new on-street charge points will be installed next year.

It is part of the council's plan to become carbon neutral by 2030.

Plymouth City Council says they are aiming to install the points on streets which are predominantly used by residents, rather than in public car parks.

The council wants to install more electric car charging points across Plymouth.

This will allow nearly 40% of Plymouth households who do not have access to off-street parking to access charging infrastructure.

Councillor Mark Coker, Cabinet member for Strategic Planning and Infrastructure, said: "We know not everyone has an electric vehicle and we know that now, in 2020, not everyone can afford one, either.

"But we know that electric vehicles are the future and we have to be ready. We have to make it as easy as possible for people to transition if we're going to take the climate emergency seriously."

