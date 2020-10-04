Warning to motorists after car crash on M5 motorway

Drivers have been urged to take extra care following several weather-related incidents on West Country roads.

Highways have warned motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions after responding to a crash on the M5 near Tewkesbury.

A car was badly damaged following a crash near junction 12 for Hardwicke on 4 October, which caused delays for northbound traffic.

Highways England have urged motorists to take extra care while driving in wet conditions. Credit: Highways England

The vehicle was later removed by officers from Gloucestershire Police, but Highways have warned other motorists not to be caught out by the weather.

In a tweet, a spokesperson said: “This car isn't the first victim of the day but we hope it's the last.

Please slow down and drive to the conditions. There are patches of standing water throughout the South West and if you're going too fast, you could easily lose control. Highways England

Later in the day, a fallen tree caused traffic delays on the A38 in Devon between Lee Mill and Ivybridge while a crash was reported on the A30 in Cornwall.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for rain for parts of the South West, which remains in force until 5 October.