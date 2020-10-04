West Country runners battle stormy weather to complete 'virtual' London Marathon

Sunday was supposed to be the day thousands of runners gathered in the capital for the London Marathon - but instead people all across the West Country took part virtually.

Gail Cory, from Liskeard in Cornwall, completed her 26.2 miles along the Camel Trail from Bodmin to Wadebridge to raise money for the end-of-life charity Marie Curie, following the death of her husband three years ago.

Gail said: "I actually wouldn't have gone to London, I'm not one for running in big cities. So when the London Marathon was made virtual it was wonderful, it was just something I could do. So I just grabbed a place and trained through lockdown. It was a dream come true."

Gail said the stormy weather made the run difficult, but she enjoyed herself.

"We had some dry weather at the start which was so nice, and we knew it was going to get wetter. My last practice was in torrential rain so I was prepared. You only get wet once!"

The marathon tradition of weird and wonderful costumes continued, despite runners being spread out across the country.

Philippa Davey, from Plymouth, dressed up as the city's iconic Smeaton's Tower for the final leg of her run.

And down in Penzance, Gill Silverthorn turned a few heads as she pounded the pavements in a rhino outfit.

Gill said: "It was pretty hard in the rhino costume, having to hold the head out in front. The weight isn't too bad, about ten kilos, but it does get a bit tiring on your back and it bashes your legs a bit."

