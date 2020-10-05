Detectives have launched a public appeal as part of their efforts to piece the final movements of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in Avonmouth earlier this year.

Hashim Awad's body was found in water off Boundary Road on March 8, and after carrying out an investigation Avon and Somerset Police decided his death wasn't suspicious.

But officers say it remains unclear exactly what he was doing in the days and months before he died, particularly during January when it doesn't appear he was using his rented room in the Fishponds area of Bristol.

Detective Sergeant Steve Black said: “Since Hashim was identified we’ve been working hard to understand what was happening in his life in the days and weeks before he died.

“We know he was working at a number of warehouses in the Avonmouth area until December last year while we also know he was renting a room in a shared house in the Fishponds area of Bristol at the time.

“We have established he took a taxi from this house on Wednesday, 29 January to Avonmouth and we believe that was the day he died.

“Having spoken to his housemates it’s clear he wasn’t staying in the property throughout January while his possessions had also been removed from the house when officers searched it.

In order to provide the coroner with all the evidence they need ahead of Hashim’s inquest we need to understand what he was doing and where he was living throughout January. Was he renting somewhere other than his shared house in Fishponds? Was he staying in a hotel or sleeping rough? Was he working and if so, where? Detective Sergeant Steve Black

Crucial to the inquiry is tracing Hashim's mobile phone, which has yet to be recovered, despite an extensive search of the area where his body was found.

Officers are asking for anyone who came across a phone in the Boundary Road area at any time since January 29th to come forward.

We’d also like to hear from anyone who has any other information about Hashim which could help provide answers to his family. Even if you think it is insignificant please don’t hesitate to tell us, it could be the difference between knowing what led to Hashim’s death and not. Detective Sergeant Steve Black, Avon and Somerset Police

Anyone with information is asked to submit it via the Major Incident Public Portal which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/5220A33-PO2.