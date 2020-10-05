Falmouth has been recognised as an Honorary Quidditch Town after being named in a new book by J.K. Rowling.

The town has been named in 'Quidditch Through The Ages' after the fictious team the 'Falmouth Falcons' feature in the wizarding world’s Quidditch league.

The mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Stephen Eva, along with 11-year-old Harry Potter fan Lily May unveiled the new banner at Pendennis Castle to celebrate Falmouth being recognised in the book.

The banner bears the town’s Quidditch team crest; a black and white falcon.

The mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Stephen Eva and 11 year old Harry Potter fan Lily May unveiled the new banner. Credit: ITV West Country News

We are a special town and we have a special castle so Falmouth Falcons seems right to me. I think J.K Rowling has obviously picked a very good town to be one of the teams and we’re very proud. Cllr Stephen Eva, Mayor of Falmouth

The gold Quidditch hoop banner will remain at Pendennis Castle to honour the town’s fictitious Quidditch team, The Falmouth Falcons.

Quidditch Through The Ages. Credit: ITV West Country News

A total of 11 towns and villages across the UK and Ireland have been recognised in the new book which acts as a companion to the Harry Potter series and a guide on the wizard’s favourite sport.