Emergency services are tackling a large fire at Avonmouth docks.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service say the blaze, which involves scrap metal, could continue burning for several days.

Crews discovered around 20,000 tonnes of scrap metal on fire when they were called to the fire at Sims Metal at around 10:40pm on Sunday 4 October.

Huge plumes of smoke could be seen from as far away as Yate and Thornbury.

The scale of the job has been analysed by Station manager Neil Stradling, who says the fire would be burning for at least the rest of Monday and into Tuesday, adding it could be a number of days before it is out completely.

People living around the area are being asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

Drivers travelling on the M49, M5 and M4 are being warned to take extra care as there may be smoke and steam drifting onto the carriageways.

Neil Stradling added: "The fire is very deep-seated, it's very much in the centre of the pile. A lot of work is required to dig it out to actually get to it and get the fire out.

"The duration is unknown, it's something we can't really tell."It's very deep-seated, so until we're able to actually access the centre of the fire, and get water onto the fire at that location, it's impossible to tell."But it is going to be some considerable time, it could be days before we are able to say that the fire is out."