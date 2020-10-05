Your September weather pictures for the West Country regionWest CountryWeatherWeather Gallery West Monday 5 October 2020, 3:29pmMoody skies over Widemouth bay Credit: Rod StevensonSunset at Weston-super-Mare Credit: Tiz YorkClouds reflecting off the Somerset Levels Credit: Will SnellingShallow rainbow over Carbis Bay Credit: Lisa BrownHow do I submit a photo?Email: You can send your photos by email to westcountryweather@itv.comTweet: @alexberesfordTV@ITVCharlieP @TheKateHaskellSea swimming in Carbis Bay Credit: Denise GentShowery skies over Glastonbury Credit: Emma SnookFlooded field near Penzance Credit: Nick JagerRough seas during showery weather at Newquay Credit: Catherine ShipleyFull moon reflected in a pond near Fenny Bridges Credit: Andy McGarty