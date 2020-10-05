Your September weather pictures for the West Country region

Moody skies over Widemouth bay Credit: Rod Stevenson
Sunset at Weston-super-Mare Credit: Tiz York
Clouds reflecting off the Somerset Levels Credit: Will Snelling
Shallow rainbow over Carbis Bay Credit: Lisa Brown

Sea swimming in Carbis Bay Credit: Denise Gent
Showery skies over Glastonbury Credit: Emma Snook
Flooded field near Penzance Credit: Nick Jager
Rough seas during showery weather at Newquay Credit: Catherine Shipley
Full moon reflected in a pond near Fenny Bridges Credit: Andy McGarty