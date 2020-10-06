A new film version of Daphne du Maurier's gothic novel, Rebecca, is set for release later this month on Netflix.

The tale was first published back in 1938, and despite over 80 years having passed, it remains a classic novel that is still in print today.

Much of the inspiration for Rebecca came from Cornwall, a place Daphne du Maurier loved and called home.

Daphne du Maurier lived, walked, sailed and wrote for most of her life in and around Fowey.

Menabilly, the private home she lived in for around 25 years, partly inspired the house in Rebecca.

Daphne du Maurier lived at Menabilly for around 25 years, the house is thought to have inspired the setting for Rebecca, Manderley. Credit: Chichester Partnership

She was passionate about Menabilly, she actually writes ‘I do believe I love Mena more than I love people’ so you can see how passionate she was. It is actually set in a saucer of land surrounded by trees, now that’s exactly the setting for Manderley, whether it’s the actual house or a composite of other houses, who knows. Lynn Goold, Daphne du Maurier fan

Lynn Goold overlooking St Austell Bay. Credit: ITV West Country News

A new Netflix version of Rebecca is set to be released on the 21st of October.

The new film stars Lily James, Armie Hammer and Kristin Scott Thomas. Despite the numerous links to Cornwall the Netflix film was actually filmed in Devon at Hartland Quay and in Dorset at Cranborne Manor and Mapperton House.

Rebecca is a dark and complex tale that tells the story of a young woman who becomes obsessed with her husband’s first wife.

Rebecca is a study in jealousy…it’s the characters she has, how they mingle together and how their relationships are intertwined. Lynn Goold, Daphne du Maurier fan

The countryside surrounding Fowey inspired the author, with its secret coves, tangled trees and winding paths.

Polridmouth Cove near Fowey is thought to be Rebecca's beach. Credit: ITV West Country News

Ann Willmore who runs the Daphne du Maurier website is excited to see the new adaptation.

Ann Willmore with Daphne du Maurier's Cornish holiday home 'Ferryside' in the background. Credit: ITV West Country News