Massive Attack's Robert Del Naja has been named as the artistic director of Forest Green Rovers.

It is the first time anyone has taken this role in a professional football club.

The artist and musician will work with Forest Green to raise awareness of its environmental and ethical agenda, and find ways to engage with the sport’s global fanbase.

Football has a fan engagement issue and I got really interested in Dale’s work at the club when I saw how FGR was communicating about climate change to a huge global audience – there’s no other team in the game doing this. Robert Del Naja

Del Naja is a life-long supporter of S.S.C Napoli and Bristol City, and met the vegan club's chairman Dale Vince when the band were planning a zero carbon gig.

We like to work at the edge, pushing the boundaries and exploring new ways to do things. Having an artistic director is something entirely new for football. We really don’t know what will come from it and that’s part of the excitement. Dale Vince, Chairman, Forest Green Rovers

Dale Vince, Chairman, Forest Green Rovers, said: “We like to work at the edge, pushing the boundaries and exploring new ways to do things.

"Having an artistic director is something entirely new for football. We really don’t know what will come from it and that’s part of the excitement.

"I’m a fan of Rob’s work, it’s engaging, innovative and climate focused - a perfect combo. This is great new direction for FGR and, give it a few more years, for football more generally.”

In 2017 rovers made history becoming the first ever village side to reach the top four tiers of English football. Credit: PA Images

Known to many as 3D, Del Neja joins chairman, Dale Vince and Arsenal footballer, Hector Bellerin as one of FGR’s main investors.

The club became the world’s first vegan football club in 2015 and went carbon neutral in 2017.