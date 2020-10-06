New mural painted to celebrate 'legendary' Big Issue seller Jeff Knight
One of Bristol's most popular Big Issue sellers has been immortalised on the city's streets with a new mural.
Jeff Knight has been on his pitch in Stokes Croft for two decades and now he's on the wall in a city centre street.
He was painted by Harriet Wood, one of eight graffiti artists, whose work depicts different visions of Bristol.
It's like looking in the mirror, it's so real, it's great.
52-year-old Jeff is certainly well known and loved in Bristol.
"People tell me 'Jeffrey, you're not selling the Big Issue, you're selling yourself' and I say 'Yes!' It's true. I'm a good character, you know."
The Big Issue supports up to 200 people who sell the magazine across Cheltenham, Gloucester, Bath, Bristol and Weston-super-Mare.
Nearly all have returned to the streets following the easing of lockdown with some now taking cashless payments.
Christo Grazebrook from Big Issue says: "To have someone like Jeff selling the Big Issue in Bristol makes our job a lot easier because it really raises the profile. He's such a positive character, everyone knows him."
Graffiti artist Wood, known as Hazard0ne, was asked to paint an iconic image of Bristol for a competition, and her friend, Jeff, immediately came to mind.
She has pieces displayed in Barcelona, New York and Mexico - and now one of her favourite people a little closer to home.