The manager of a Plymouth care home says she fears for the mental health of her elderly residents as the ban on visitors looks set to continue over Christmas.

Higher Park Lodge faced a summer blighted by problems with testing - plus months of isolation - has taken its toll on both staff and residents.

Manager Debbie Norman says the limited face-to-face interaction residents have had with their families will be curbed significantly as we head into winter.

"We usually have lots of activities going on in the winter. We usually have a Christmas fair, and a party where family are allowed but of course this year it's going to be very different." Debbie Norman, Manager at Higher Park Lodge

In May, as the virus was reaching its peak, all thirteen staff members left their families behind and moved in to protect the residents.

Staff and residents are still regularly tested for coronavirus. Credit: Higher Park Lodge

They lived alongside each other for six weeks and are prepared to do the same again.

Residents at Higher Park Lodge say they appreciate how much staff have rallied around them but it's not the same as seeing family and friends.

It is hard, it's very isolating for long term people this is their life and they can't have their family and their friends around them. It's not the way human beings are designed to live. We're deeply social beings, we're troops, we're tribes." Delphine, Care home resident

Staff at the home are thankful they have not recorded a single positive Covid case, but they're still taking every precaution, and they're still sticking to their weekly testing regime.