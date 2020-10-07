Coronavirus cases confirmed among students at University of Bath

At least 31 cases of coronavirus have been reported among students at the University of Bath.

Figures published by the university show there have been 31 cases since September 29.

The data suggests case numbers have been rising - with just the one case reported on September 29 and seven on October 5.

No staff members have recorded positive cases.

New cases reported

On September 29 and 30, one case was reported each day.

From October 1 to October 3, five cases were reported each day.

Seven new cases were reported on Sunday, October 4, and a further seven cases on Monday, October 5.

