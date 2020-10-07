Cheltenham racecourse has announced it is restarting horse racing - but is keeping the sport behind closed doors.

The Showcase will see 14 races take place over two days. It is scheduled to happen on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 October.

The owners of the racecourse said it has made the decision following the latest government coronavirus advice and will keep the action behind closed doors 'until further notice.'

The thundering hooves are returning but the spectators must stay away from the grounds. Credit: The Jockey Club

The Jockey Club shared this statement on their website.

"Although we’re all keen to welcome you back to the track as soon as it’s safe and appropriate to do so, Cheltenham Racecourse will be racing behind closed doors until further notice. This follows the latest advice from the Government in response to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

"In the meantime, please do follow us online, on social media or via broadcast to keep in touch with the action on the track and all our latest news.

"Thank you for supporting The Jockey Club and our racecourses. We look forward to welcoming you back as soon as we can."

The Jump racing season finished much earlier normal with races cancelled soon after the Cheltenham Festival in March.

It is the biggest event in Cheltenham Racecourse calendar and is estimated to normally bring in at least £100m to the Gloucestershire town's local economy.

It is five months before the 2021 Festival is due to kick off, with five race meets including The Showcase scheduled before then.