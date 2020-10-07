Bristol University has confirmed that 119 students and two staff members have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a weekly update the university confirmed the statistics for its cohort of almost 28,000 students and 7,000 staff.

The figures are updated and released every Wednesday.

Sharing regular updates on positive testing follows other universities who have been providing weekly or daily figures. Credit: ITV News West Country

The university says students or staff who have tested positive will be required to self-isolate.

To support them they have put in a range of measures, including food and medication deliveries, laundry and cleaning, as well as support for well-being and study.

All students have access to 24/7 wellbeing support through Togetherall.

A University Outbreak Response Team has been set up and co-ordinates the university's response in the face of an outbreak with Bristol City Council's public health team and Public Health England.

Arrangements are in place for out-of-hours escalation if it is needed.