Six-year-old Carmela's 'Wonder Woman' work out

A six-year-old girl from Wiltshire who has just completed a major fundraising challenge inspired by Wonder Woman is not resting on her laurels.

Carmela Chillery-Watson, who lives near Devizes, and her mum Lucy covered 10km a day during September to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy UK. She did most of it dressed like her hero, Wonder Woman, and was praised both by the actor Gal Gadot who plays the superhero in the new movie, 'Wonder Woman 1984', and Lilly Aspell, who stars as her younger self.

You are a Wonder Woman and you are so inspirational to every single girl in the world and it’s people like you who we made Wonder Woman for. Lilly Aspell, Actor

Carmela was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease - LMNA Congenital Muscular Dystrophy - in 2017. Her abilities will deteriorate over time and she might not survive to adulthood. She did the amazing feat on crutches and in her wheelchair, raising £17,000 for research into the disease, smashing her target.

The challenge may be over but Carmela has to continue to fight to stay strong. Her family has posted this video on Twitter of the six-year-old doing her 'Wednesday work-out' with her carer.

Carmela certainly has the moves!

