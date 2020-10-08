A man has been arrested following the death of another man in Shepton Mallet.

Avon and Somerset say it happened in the Oakhill area of the town.

Officers are at the scene while a forensic examination takes place.

The man remains in police custody and officers believe the attack to be an isolated incident.

The victim has not yet been formally identified and a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

Specially trained officers will be providing support to this man’s family at what will be an incredibly difficult time. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, Avon and Somerset Police

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond said: “This is a serious incident, which has sadly led to a man’s death. Specially trained officers will be providing support to this man’s family at what will be an incredibly difficult time.

“A cordon is likely to remain around the scene for some time while enquiries continue, and we are grateful for the local community’s support while we carry out the important work to understand what has happened.

“There will be additional patrols in the area over the coming days and I’d ask anyone with concerns to talk to officers, who will be able to provide them with advice.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Major Crime Investigation Team via 101 and give the call-handler the reference number 5220228272