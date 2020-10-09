A University of Bristol halls of residence building has been placed in lockdown after 40 students tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 300 students who live at The Courtrooms building in Bristol city centre have been told to self-isolate and remain in their flats for 14 days.

It comes as the university has revealed 254 students and three staff members have now tested positive for the virus - up from 119 students the day before.

The University of Bristol is providing help and support to students at The Courtrooms, a residence in Bristol City Centre following a cluster of positive Covid-19 cases. "Forty students have tested positive which means, in accordance with Public Health England advice, all 300 residents will now have to self-isolate, remain in their flats and only socialise with those in their living circle." University of Bristol spokesperson

The university said the move was an additional precaution, over and above the mandatory requirements, in order to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Professor Sarah Purdy, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Student Experience, said: “The health and safety of our students is a top priority at this very difficult and challenging time.

“We have been actively monitoring coronavirus case numbers across the university community throughout the pandemic and have implemented a range of planned, increasing measures to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

"This has included the self-isolation of a number of living circles within our residences.

“Having reassessed case numbers with colleagues from the Public Health Team today, we have decided that further measures are appropriate at this stage."

The university has warned students who do not adhere to the guidelines will face disciplinary procedures - including warnings and fines.

