Bristol's Mayor calls for 10pm curfew on pubs and venues to be scrapped

The Mayor of Bristol has joined a campaign urging the Government to scrap the 10pm curfew for pubs and bars.

More than one hundred venues across the city have joined the 'cancel the curfew' protest.

It comes as two of the city's many established pubs have both told us their incomes have dropped by at least fifty percent.

Martin Donlin, director of The Sugarloaf, has been running pubs for more than 30 years and says this curfew has been the hardest blow they've had to deal with.

This is the biggest challenge we've ever faced in the hospitality industry. There's no scientific evidence behind it, we understand the Government's got to be seen act on the rising numbers but hospitality is not where the problem is. Martin Donlin, The Sugarloaf

Michelle Reading described having to take drinks out of the hands of customers last weekend only to see punters head to the nearest supermarket after closing time.

We kick out, the supermarkets are still open, they can go and buy their booze from them. They are still going to party whether we close or not. I don't seen any logic in us closing at 10 o'clock. Michelle Reading, The Bear Inn

Losing the regular darts matches and the jazz nights means they're already facing a big challenge enticing customers back. Credit: ITV News West Country

Both venues report their income dropping by 50%. The Sugarloaf's staff costs have doubled after hiring more waiting staff to attend tables to keep the bar free of customers.

Now the city's Labour politicians are also seeing flaws in the plan as both Bristol West MP Thangam Debbonnaire and Mayor Marvin Rees write to the government asking them to reconsider the curfew.

Rees has written to the Government asking them to reevaluate the current 10pm curfew. Credit: Facebook

Speaking on Facebook live, the Mayor of Bristol said the situation was similar to the old licensing laws when last orders were 11pm and drinkers were all made to leave venues at the same time.

“The virus is mostly being spread by people in social settings where they’re relaxed and come into close contact.

“When venues are closed in a hard 10pm stop, they move from a Covid-secure environment to a Covid-insecure environment where there are crowds of people on the streets, so it could be you’re adding risk to that nighttime economy."

More than 100 venues have joined BARBIE's Cancel the Curfew protest Credit: Bristol Association of Restaurants Bars & Independent Establishments (BARBIE )

Bristol Association of Restaurants, Bars and Independent Establishments (Barbie) is leading a nationwide campaign urging the Government to make a U-turn on its decision to force all traders in the hospitality industry to close at 10pm.

A parliamentary vote on the issue is due to be held next Tuesday (13 October).

West Country MPs like Mark Harper, Richard Drax and many more have indicated they will rebel against the government if a compromise hasn't been found.