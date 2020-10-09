Watch Jacquie Bird's full report

A West Devon family has helped boost the coffers of a children’s cancer charity by more than £12,000 – with a little help from a famous celebrity.

Brothers Ollie and Seb Cox from Tavistock saw a sharp spike in their fundraising for Clic Sargent after David Beckham sent their young cousin a special get-well message.

Seven-year-old Seth was diagnosed with cancer several months ago and has been receiving treatment at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

The Cox brothers.

While he has been there, the charity Clic Sargent has been supporting his family and so his cousins Seb and Ollie decided they wanted to give something back.

Because Seth was starting to lose his hair, the boys decided they would shave theirs too and set a sponsorship target of £500.

To date they have raised more than £12,000 on their JustGiving page and there was a big boost after the message from Beckham.

“Obviously he was told that he was going to lose his hair. It obviously knocked his confidence, so we decided we’d do it with him.“ Ollie Cox

“[it] Made him feel a lot better after seeing all us boys bald as well.” Seb Cox

Clic Sargent told ITV News that it will lose £9million this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It costs £1,000 a month to keep a family in one of its 'homes from homes' while children are having treatment.

“It’s quite shocking the amount of money they need to help families. Our family was needing it and the boys wanted to do something to help that. It’s nice that they can do something and feel that they are helping the situation and making a positive out of something that’s really not very nice.” Louise Cox, Ollie and Seb’s mum.

