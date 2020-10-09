Rustlers steal sheep worth £24,000 from farm near Berkeley

Rustlers have stolen £24,000 worth of sheep from a farm in Gloucestershire.

Police have launched an investigation following the theft, which took place at a farm in Sharpness near Berkeley.

Officers say it was “well-planned” but have not revealed the total number of livestock stolen.

A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: “A large number of sheep rustling (stolen lambs) has taken place from a farm in Sharpness value of loss is £24,000.

"A well-planned crime which involved a large vehicle to remove the animals.

"We are appealing for information, quote PCSO Mike Trebble /PC Melanie Campbell with any information."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. All calls are carried out anonymously.

