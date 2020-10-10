Unsung Covid-19 heroes recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours

Unsung heroes who have helped tremendously during the Covid-19 pandemic have dominated the Queen's Birthday Honours this year.

This year's list was postponed from June in order to include people, such as medical workers, fundraisers and volunteers, who have been instrumental in the Covid-19 effort.

It celebrates the selfless good deeds of big names as well as ordinary people during the pandemic, which saw delivery drivers drop off food and medicine to vulnerable people and health and care workers put themselves at risk to help their communities and beyond.

One of those on the list is Theresa Fisher from Gloucester, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal. She's raised thousands of pounds for charity and regularly gives up her own time to host Knit and Natter sessions at the supermarket in Quedgely where she works.

Julian Tagg, Chairman, City Community Trust at Exeter City FC has been awarded a British Empire Medal. He helped to run Exeter's City Community Trust, a group which delivered vital supplies to those in need during lockdown.

He said; "We've been able to adapt very, very quickly. The staff have adapted and we've been able to work very closely with the City Council to try and alleviate some of the problems that we are very aware of."

Some of the health and care workers in our region that are recognised this year include: Clare Thomas MBE from Brixham, Sandra Payne MBE from Bristol and . They also include Mr Christopher Spicer BEM from Bristol from Babcock International Group, who along with other UK companies, was asked by the Prime Minister to help design, procure and assemble critical care ventilators in the fight against COVID-19.

Kate Tantam MBE created a 'secret garden' at Derriford Hospital

Specialist Sister Kate Tantam has been awarded an British Empire Medal. She works in Intensive Care at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust and is being recognised for her work in creating a 'secret garden' for patients at Derriford Hospital. The garden has been a dedicated space for patient rehabilitation and staff resilience during the COVID-19 outbreak, providing a sense of normality during a frightening, unfamiliar time.

Kate said; "During Covid my role was to support the rehab team, create a secret garden, ask for people to donate flowers, turn this space into a garden for Covid patients to enjoy fresh air."

Daryn Carter was awarded an MBE for his work for Bristol Pride.

Another person who has been listed this year is Daryn Carter, one of the founders of Bristol Pride. Daryn has campaigned tirelessly for equality for the LGBTQ+ community and has helped create one of the biggest Pride events in the country. He has been awarded an MBE.

I had to take a step back and think 'what is this I'm reading' and read through it a few times. Daryn Carter MBE

Lurel Roy Hackett from Bristol has also received an MBE for his services to the city. He is a civil rights hero who was one of the people behind the Bristol bus boycott.

Former Royal Marine, Mark Ormrod, from Plymouth, who lost both legs and one arm when he stepped on a landmine in Afghanistan has also been recognised. He's been awarded an MBE for his work for the Royal Marines and veterans.

Reverend Leahman Pratt has been awarded an MBE.

Also receiving an MBE is Reverend Leahman Pratt from Exeter who, as a 69 year old black male, faced with the increased risks posed by the coronavirus and despite family bereavement, volunteered to increase his attendance at work as a prison chaplain to ensure prisoner support at a time of highly depleted staff numbers.

Reverend Leahman Pratt said; "As a prison chaplain my job really is to support prisoners as well as staff. I consider it just walking with them on a journey. People are at different chapters in their lives. Being in prison is another chapter. Often when people are in prison they are isolated, they are marginalised from society, so I tend to go alongside them."