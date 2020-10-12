Cultural and creative organisations across the West Country are receiving urgently needed support from the Government's Culture Recovery Fund after taking a huge hit following the Covid-19 pandemic. £33.7 million has been shared among organisations across the South West.

More than 1,000 cultural and creative organisations across the country are receiving these lifeline grants.

In the South West these grants will help 172 theatres, galleries, performance groups, arts organisations, museums and music venues facing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 50 music venues are being supported across the region, from Cornwall up to Gloucestershire, including Plymouth Pavilions, The Cavern in Exeter and Motion in Bristol.

More than 40 regional theatres are being supported in rural towns and cities, including Exeter Northcott, Bristol Old Vic and Gloucestershire Everyman.

Theatre Royal Bath Credit: PA Images

Here are just some of the organisations across the West Country that are benefiting:

Theatre Royal BathReceived: £955,192

Theatre Royal Bath has been given £955,192 to help face the challenges brought on by the pandemic. The venue is estimated to have most more than £1 million since closing its doors to the public in March. Theatre Royal Bath Director, Danny Moar, says: “We are thrilled to receive this news, especially in the week we open our Welcome Back Season after a seven month closure.

"This funding will help us keep our doors open into the spring of 2021 and beyond. We are delighted that the importance of our work for the people of Bath and beyond has been recognised in this way.”

Palace Theatre, Paignton Credit: ITV West Country

Palace Theatre, Paignton, DevonReceived: £61,500

Jazz Hands CIC, the non-profit organisation managing the Palace Theatre in Paignton, has received £61,500 from the recovery fund.

Operations Director, Maureen McAllister, said: “This is incredibly good news and shows that the Arts Council believe in what we have been doing here.

"This grant means we can continue to operate through this crisis and look forward to the future; as a lively and active arts hub here in the heart of Torbay. Our survival through this crisis has been thanks to the support of so many organisations and people and we look forward to a time when we can get back to full houses and raising the rafters on this delightful theatre.”

ss Great Britain Credit: PA Images

ss Great Britain TrustReceived: £888,186

The ss Great Britain Trust has received nearly £900,000 after the pandemic had a devastating impact on the charity’s financial position. This funding will help the Trust continue to run throughout the autumn and winter.

Chief Executive, Dr Matthew Tanner, says: "This funding is essential for the continued survival of all the work the Trust does in preserving Brunel’s great ship and legacy for the nation.

"It is a real lifeline, and means we can continue through the winter and offer great visitor experiences and education programmes, despite a huge shortfall in normal revenue."

Concorde 216 - the star exhibit at Aerospace Bristol. Credit: PA

Aerospace, BristolReceived: £514,000

Executive Director, Aerospace Bristol, Lloyd Burnell, says: “We are delighted to have received this grant from DCMS Culture Recovery Fund which should safeguard the future of Aerospace Bristol, our wonderful collections of objects and archives, our important learning and community engagement programmes and, of course, jobs and skills.

"We look forward to continuing to welcome visitors to the museum, especially over the upcoming October Half Term.”

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden says: “This funding is a vital boost for the theatres, music venues, museums and cultural organisations that form the soul of our nation. It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector’s recovery.

“These places and projects are cultural beacons the length and breadth of the country. This unprecedented investment in the arts is proof this government is here for culture, with further support to come in the days and weeks ahead so that the culture sector can bounce back strongly.”

First rounds of the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage were announced on Friday 9 October. It saw more than £67 million being shared out among 433 successful applicants from across England. Further rounds of funding in the cultural and heritage sector are due to be announced over the coming weeks.

Here is a full list of applicants who were successful in receiving funding:

Bath and North East SomersetReceived: £2,207,302

Bath Festivals, £100,000

Bath International Comedy Festival, £75,000

George Street (Bath) Ltd, £249,300

Holburne Museum, £326,408

Jane Austen Ltd, £189,903

Next Stage Theatre Company Ltd, £51,499

Rondo Trust, £50,000

The Beau Nash Ltd t/a Komedia Bath, £210,000

Theatre Royal Bath, £955,192

BristolReceived: £6,787,741

acta community theatre ltd, £50,000

Aerofleece Limited, £249,297

Artspace Lifespace, £94,000

Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Trust Ltd, £610,466

Crack Industries Ltd, £125,320

Crosstown Concerts Ltd, £212,950

Enlightened Lighting Ltd, £247,106

Exchange Venue Bristol Limited, £85,533

Funk Productions Ltd, £50,000

GRADE Management, £122,000

Invisible Circus, £65,000

Loco Klub, £83,000

Motion Events Ltd, £884,796

Optimum Mastering, £50,000

Portland Productions, £50,000

Propaganda Promotions LTD, £249,857

Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory, £50,000

Spike Island Artspace Ltd, £189,306

ss Great Britain Trust, £888,186

St George's Bristol, £564,916

TH Collective, £195,000

TDR Productions Ltd, £248,465

The Louisiana, Bristol, £137,476

The Pool Agency Limited, £50,000

The Wardrobe Theatre, £65,192

Theatre Ad Infinitum, £58,500

Theatre Bristol Ltd, £50,019

Trinity Community Arts, £329,363

Watershed Arts Trust Ltd, £731,993

CornwallReceived: £1,767,547

Bernard Leach Trust Limited (Leach Pottery), £58,335

Cornwall Music Service Trust, £248,500

Cornwall Theatre Company Ltd, £82,118

Creative Kernow Ltd, £50,444

Golden Tree Productions, £81,010

Golowan Festival Community Interest Company, £50,000

Miracle Theatre Trust Ltd, £71,700

Museum of Cornish Life, £56,306

National Maritime Museum Cornwall Trust, £485,000

Nubsound Ltd, £74,762

Telegraph Museum Porthcurno, £164,000

Truro Business Hub Ltd, £218,546

Whiskers Newquay, £126,826

DevonReceived: £2,158,585

Coldharbour Mill Museum, £230,169

Craft Festival, £50,000

DMF Music Ltd, £55,000

Exeter Cavern, £50,000

Exeter Northcott Theatre, £183,399

Exeter Phoenix, £192,022

Fairground Heritage Centre, £70,000

Fool's Paradise, £116,800

Music in Devon Initiative CIC, £50,694

Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon, £58,330

North Devon Theatres, £553,086

Sound Gallery CIC, £77,300

Soundart Radio, £50,000

The Plough Arts Centre, £80,424

Tiverton Museum of Mid Devon Life, £64,000

Vern Allen Group Limited, £50,000

Ways With Words Ltd, £117,361

Wichita Management, £50,000

Wren Music, £60,000

DorsetReceived: £2,208,425

Bridport Museum Trust Ltd, £50,000

Diverse City, £275,690

Dorchester Arts, £52,710

Dorset County Museum, £213,121

Lyme Regis Museum, £60,000

Stagecore Productions LTD, £50,000

Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company, £94,000

Sturminster Newton Community Building Trust, £59,491

The Tank Museum, £780,000

Weymouth Pavilion CIC, £573,413

GloucestershireReceived: £3,964,040

Cheltenham Festivals, £783,939

Corinium Museum, £121,021

Gloucestershire Everyman Theatre Ltd, £832,000

JDP Events Limited, £100,000

Onsongmusic Ltd, £51,000

Roses Theatre Trust, £248,391

Shires Entertainments Limited, £240,000

Stroud Valleys Artspace, £56,028

The Barn Theatre Project, £349,500

The Cheltenham Trust, £852,161

The Glass Foundry, £100,000

The Three Choirs Festival Association Ltd, £230,000

North SomersetReceived: £794,532

Arcadia Spectacular Ltd, £237,826

Koolwaters Agency Ltd, £96,548

The Wardrobe Ensemble, £51,600

Trigger, £85,558

The Blakehay Theatre, £323,000

PlymouthReceived: £1,317,268

The Box (Arts & Heritage (PHC) Plymouth City Council), £423,000

Barbican Theatre, Plymouth, £167,699

Plymouth Pavilions Ltd, £726,569

SomersetReceived: £1,223,024

23 Bath St, £86,246

Art Care Education (ACE), £50,000

Black Swan Arts, £54,000

Dedication Stories Ltd, £75,000

Frome Cheese & Grain, £98,000

Midnight Mango Ltd, £66,752

Petherton Arts Trust, £51,476

Somerset Film and Video Ltd, £52,000

South West Heritage Trust, £198,624

Strode Theatre, £246,911

Taunton Theatre Association Ltd, £194,015

The International Music Exchange, £50,000

South GloucestershireReceived: £714,000

Aerospace Bristol, £514,000

SWG Events Ltd, £200,000

SwindonReceived: £675,689

Level 3, £165,937

Old Town Sounds Ltd, £161,583

Swindon Dance, £105,325

Wyvern Theatre Ltd, £242,844

TorbayReceived: £181,500

Jazz Hands CIC, £61,500

Torbay Museums Trust, £120,000

WiltshireReceived: £1,208,023

Chalke Valley History Festivals, £260,000

The Pound Arts Trust Ltd, £64,891

Wiltshire Creative, £446,968

Wiltshire Music Centre Trust Ltd, £188,158

WOMAD Ltd, £248,006

