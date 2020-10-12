Arts and cultural organisations across the West Country get a Government lifeline
Cultural and creative organisations across the West Country are receiving urgently needed support from the Government's Culture Recovery Fund after taking a huge hit following the Covid-19 pandemic. £33.7 million has been shared among organisations across the South West.
More than 1,000 cultural and creative organisations across the country are receiving these lifeline grants.
In the South West these grants will help 172 theatres, galleries, performance groups, arts organisations, museums and music venues facing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 50 music venues are being supported across the region, from Cornwall up to Gloucestershire, including Plymouth Pavilions, The Cavern in Exeter and Motion in Bristol.
More than 40 regional theatres are being supported in rural towns and cities, including Exeter Northcott, Bristol Old Vic and Gloucestershire Everyman.
Here are just some of the organisations across the West Country that are benefiting:
Theatre Royal BathReceived: £955,192
Theatre Royal Bath has been given £955,192 to help face the challenges brought on by the pandemic. The venue is estimated to have most more than £1 million since closing its doors to the public in March. Theatre Royal Bath Director, Danny Moar, says: “We are thrilled to receive this news, especially in the week we open our Welcome Back Season after a seven month closure.
"This funding will help us keep our doors open into the spring of 2021 and beyond. We are delighted that the importance of our work for the people of Bath and beyond has been recognised in this way.”
Palace Theatre, Paignton, DevonReceived: £61,500
Jazz Hands CIC, the non-profit organisation managing the Palace Theatre in Paignton, has received £61,500 from the recovery fund.
Operations Director, Maureen McAllister, said: “This is incredibly good news and shows that the Arts Council believe in what we have been doing here.
"This grant means we can continue to operate through this crisis and look forward to the future; as a lively and active arts hub here in the heart of Torbay. Our survival through this crisis has been thanks to the support of so many organisations and people and we look forward to a time when we can get back to full houses and raising the rafters on this delightful theatre.”
ss Great Britain TrustReceived: £888,186
The ss Great Britain Trust has received nearly £900,000 after the pandemic had a devastating impact on the charity’s financial position. This funding will help the Trust continue to run throughout the autumn and winter.
Chief Executive, Dr Matthew Tanner, says: "This funding is essential for the continued survival of all the work the Trust does in preserving Brunel’s great ship and legacy for the nation.
"It is a real lifeline, and means we can continue through the winter and offer great visitor experiences and education programmes, despite a huge shortfall in normal revenue."
Aerospace, BristolReceived: £514,000
Executive Director, Aerospace Bristol, Lloyd Burnell, says: “We are delighted to have received this grant from DCMS Culture Recovery Fund which should safeguard the future of Aerospace Bristol, our wonderful collections of objects and archives, our important learning and community engagement programmes and, of course, jobs and skills.
"We look forward to continuing to welcome visitors to the museum, especially over the upcoming October Half Term.”
Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden says: “This funding is a vital boost for the theatres, music venues, museums and cultural organisations that form the soul of our nation. It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector’s recovery.
“These places and projects are cultural beacons the length and breadth of the country. This unprecedented investment in the arts is proof this government is here for culture, with further support to come in the days and weeks ahead so that the culture sector can bounce back strongly.”
First rounds of the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage were announced on Friday 9 October. It saw more than £67 million being shared out among 433 successful applicants from across England. Further rounds of funding in the cultural and heritage sector are due to be announced over the coming weeks.
Here is a full list of applicants who were successful in receiving funding:
Bath and North East SomersetReceived: £2,207,302
Bath Festivals, £100,000
Bath International Comedy Festival, £75,000
George Street (Bath) Ltd, £249,300
Holburne Museum, £326,408
Jane Austen Ltd, £189,903
Next Stage Theatre Company Ltd, £51,499
Rondo Trust, £50,000
The Beau Nash Ltd t/a Komedia Bath, £210,000
Theatre Royal Bath, £955,192
BristolReceived: £6,787,741
acta community theatre ltd, £50,000
Aerofleece Limited, £249,297
Artspace Lifespace, £94,000
Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Trust Ltd, £610,466
Crack Industries Ltd, £125,320
Crosstown Concerts Ltd, £212,950
Enlightened Lighting Ltd, £247,106
Exchange Venue Bristol Limited, £85,533
Funk Productions Ltd, £50,000
GRADE Management, £122,000
Invisible Circus, £65,000
Loco Klub, £83,000
Motion Events Ltd, £884,796
Optimum Mastering, £50,000
Portland Productions, £50,000
Propaganda Promotions LTD, £249,857
Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory, £50,000
Spike Island Artspace Ltd, £189,306
ss Great Britain Trust, £888,186
St George's Bristol, £564,916
TH Collective, £195,000
TDR Productions Ltd, £248,465
The Louisiana, Bristol, £137,476
The Pool Agency Limited, £50,000
The Wardrobe Theatre, £65,192
Theatre Ad Infinitum, £58,500
Theatre Bristol Ltd, £50,019
Trinity Community Arts, £329,363
Watershed Arts Trust Ltd, £731,993
CornwallReceived: £1,767,547
Bernard Leach Trust Limited (Leach Pottery), £58,335
Cornwall Music Service Trust, £248,500
Cornwall Theatre Company Ltd, £82,118
Creative Kernow Ltd, £50,444
Golden Tree Productions, £81,010
Golowan Festival Community Interest Company, £50,000
Miracle Theatre Trust Ltd, £71,700
Museum of Cornish Life, £56,306
National Maritime Museum Cornwall Trust, £485,000
Nubsound Ltd, £74,762
Telegraph Museum Porthcurno, £164,000
Truro Business Hub Ltd, £218,546
Whiskers Newquay, £126,826
DevonReceived: £2,158,585
Coldharbour Mill Museum, £230,169
Craft Festival, £50,000
DMF Music Ltd, £55,000
Exeter Cavern, £50,000
Exeter Northcott Theatre, £183,399
Exeter Phoenix, £192,022
Fairground Heritage Centre, £70,000
Fool's Paradise, £116,800
Music in Devon Initiative CIC, £50,694
Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon, £58,330
North Devon Theatres, £553,086
Sound Gallery CIC, £77,300
Soundart Radio, £50,000
The Plough Arts Centre, £80,424
Tiverton Museum of Mid Devon Life, £64,000
Vern Allen Group Limited, £50,000
Ways With Words Ltd, £117,361
Wichita Management, £50,000
Wren Music, £60,000
DorsetReceived: £2,208,425
Bridport Museum Trust Ltd, £50,000
Diverse City, £275,690
Dorchester Arts, £52,710
Dorset County Museum, £213,121
Lyme Regis Museum, £60,000
Stagecore Productions LTD, £50,000
Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company, £94,000
Sturminster Newton Community Building Trust, £59,491
The Tank Museum, £780,000
Weymouth Pavilion CIC, £573,413
GloucestershireReceived: £3,964,040
Cheltenham Festivals, £783,939
Corinium Museum, £121,021
Gloucestershire Everyman Theatre Ltd, £832,000
JDP Events Limited, £100,000
Onsongmusic Ltd, £51,000
Roses Theatre Trust, £248,391
Shires Entertainments Limited, £240,000
Stroud Valleys Artspace, £56,028
The Barn Theatre Project, £349,500
The Cheltenham Trust, £852,161
The Glass Foundry, £100,000
The Three Choirs Festival Association Ltd, £230,000
North SomersetReceived: £794,532
Arcadia Spectacular Ltd, £237,826
Koolwaters Agency Ltd, £96,548
The Wardrobe Ensemble, £51,600
Trigger, £85,558
The Blakehay Theatre, £323,000
PlymouthReceived: £1,317,268
The Box (Arts & Heritage (PHC) Plymouth City Council), £423,000
Barbican Theatre, Plymouth, £167,699
Plymouth Pavilions Ltd, £726,569
SomersetReceived: £1,223,024
23 Bath St, £86,246
Art Care Education (ACE), £50,000
Black Swan Arts, £54,000
Dedication Stories Ltd, £75,000
Frome Cheese & Grain, £98,000
Midnight Mango Ltd, £66,752
Petherton Arts Trust, £51,476
Somerset Film and Video Ltd, £52,000
South West Heritage Trust, £198,624
Strode Theatre, £246,911
Taunton Theatre Association Ltd, £194,015
The International Music Exchange, £50,000
South GloucestershireReceived: £714,000
Aerospace Bristol, £514,000
SWG Events Ltd, £200,000
SwindonReceived: £675,689
Level 3, £165,937
Old Town Sounds Ltd, £161,583
Swindon Dance, £105,325
Wyvern Theatre Ltd, £242,844
TorbayReceived: £181,500
Jazz Hands CIC, £61,500
Torbay Museums Trust, £120,000
WiltshireReceived: £1,208,023
Chalke Valley History Festivals, £260,000
The Pound Arts Trust Ltd, £64,891
Wiltshire Creative, £446,968
Wiltshire Music Centre Trust Ltd, £188,158
WOMAD Ltd, £248,006
