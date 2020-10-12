Arts and cultural organisations across the West Country get a Government lifeline

£33.7 million has been shared amongst cultural and creative organisations across the South West.

Cultural and creative organisations across the West Country are receiving urgently needed support from the Government's Culture Recovery Fund after taking a huge hit following the Covid-19 pandemic. £33.7 million has been shared among organisations across the South West.

More than 1,000 cultural and creative organisations across the country are receiving these lifeline grants.

In the South West these grants will help 172 theatres, galleries, performance groups, arts organisations, museums and music venues facing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 50 music venues are being supported across the region, from Cornwall up to Gloucestershire, including Plymouth Pavilions, The Cavern in Exeter and Motion in Bristol.

More than 40 regional theatres are being supported in rural towns and cities, including Exeter Northcott, Bristol Old Vic and Gloucestershire Everyman.

Here are just some of the organisations across the West Country that are benefiting:

  • Theatre Royal BathReceived: £955,192

Theatre Royal Bath has been given £955,192 to help face the challenges brought on by the pandemic. The venue is estimated to have most more than £1 million since closing its doors to the public in March. Theatre Royal Bath Director, Danny Moar, says: “We are thrilled to receive this news, especially in the week we open our Welcome Back Season after a seven month closure.

"This funding will help us keep our doors open into the spring of 2021 and beyond. We are delighted that the importance of our work for the people of Bath and beyond has been recognised in this way.”

  •  Palace Theatre, Paignton, DevonReceived: £61,500

Jazz Hands CIC, the non-profit organisation managing the Palace Theatre in Paignton, has received £61,500 from the recovery fund.

Operations Director, Maureen McAllister, said: “This is incredibly good news and shows that the Arts Council believe in what we have been doing here.

"This grant means we can continue to operate through this crisis and look forward to the future; as a lively and active arts hub here in the heart of Torbay.  Our survival through this crisis has been thanks to the support of so many organisations and people and we look forward to a time when we can get back to full houses and raising the rafters on this delightful theatre.”

  •  ss Great Britain TrustReceived: £888,186

The ss Great Britain Trust has received nearly £900,000 after the pandemic had a devastating impact on the charity’s financial position. This funding will help the Trust continue to run throughout the autumn and winter.

Chief Executive, Dr Matthew Tanner, says: "This funding is essential for the continued survival of all the work the Trust does in preserving Brunel’s great ship and legacy for the nation.

"It is a real lifeline, and means we can continue through the winter and offer great visitor experiences and education programmes, despite a huge shortfall in normal revenue."

  • Aerospace, BristolReceived: £514,000

Executive Director, Aerospace Bristol, Lloyd Burnell, says: “We are delighted to have received this grant from DCMS Culture Recovery Fund which should safeguard the future of Aerospace Bristol, our wonderful collections of objects and archives, our important learning and community engagement programmes and, of course, jobs and skills.

"We look forward to continuing to welcome visitors to the museum, especially over the upcoming October Half Term.”

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden says: “This funding is a vital boost for the theatres, music venues, museums and cultural organisations that form the soul of our nation. It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector’s recovery. 

 “These places and projects are cultural beacons the length and breadth of the country. This unprecedented investment in the arts is proof this government is here for culture, with further support to come in the days and weeks ahead so that the culture sector can bounce back strongly.”

First rounds of the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage were announced on Friday 9 October. It saw more than £67 million being shared out among 433 successful applicants from across England. Further rounds of funding in the cultural and heritage sector are due to be announced over the coming weeks.

Here is a full list of applicants who were successful in receiving funding:

Bath and North East SomersetReceived: £2,207,302

  • Bath Festivals, £100,000

  • Bath International Comedy Festival, £75,000

  • George Street (Bath) Ltd, £249,300

  • Holburne Museum, £326,408

  • Jane Austen Ltd, £189,903

  • Next Stage Theatre Company Ltd, £51,499

  • Rondo Trust, £50,000

  • The Beau Nash Ltd t/a Komedia Bath, £210,000

  • Theatre Royal Bath, £955,192

BristolReceived: £6,787,741

  • acta community theatre ltd, £50,000

  • Aerofleece Limited, £249,297

  • Artspace Lifespace, £94,000

  • Bristol Old Vic and Theatre Royal Trust Ltd, £610,466

  • Crack Industries Ltd, £125,320

  • Crosstown Concerts Ltd, £212,950

  • Enlightened Lighting Ltd, £247,106

  • Exchange Venue Bristol Limited, £85,533

  • Funk Productions Ltd, £50,000

  • GRADE Management, £122,000

  • Invisible Circus, £65,000

  • Loco Klub, £83,000

  • Motion Events Ltd, £884,796

  • Optimum Mastering, £50,000

  • Portland Productions, £50,000

  • Propaganda Promotions LTD, £249,857

  • Shakespeare at the Tobacco Factory, £50,000

  • Spike Island Artspace Ltd, £189,306

  • ss Great Britain Trust, £888,186

  • St George's Bristol, £564,916

  • TH Collective, £195,000

  • TDR Productions Ltd, £248,465

  • The Louisiana, Bristol, £137,476

  • The Pool Agency Limited, £50,000

  • The Wardrobe Theatre, £65,192

  • Theatre Ad Infinitum, £58,500

  • Theatre Bristol Ltd, £50,019

  • Trinity Community Arts, £329,363

  • Watershed Arts Trust Ltd, £731,993

CornwallReceived: £1,767,547

  • Bernard Leach Trust Limited (Leach Pottery), £58,335

  • Cornwall Music Service Trust, £248,500

  • Cornwall Theatre Company Ltd, £82,118

  • Creative Kernow Ltd, £50,444

  • Golden Tree Productions, £81,010

  • Golowan Festival Community Interest Company, £50,000

  • Miracle Theatre Trust Ltd, £71,700

  • Museum of Cornish Life, £56,306

  • National Maritime Museum Cornwall Trust, £485,000

  • Nubsound Ltd, £74,762

  • Telegraph Museum Porthcurno, £164,000

  • Truro Business Hub Ltd, £218,546

  • Whiskers Newquay, £126,826

 DevonReceived: £2,158,585

  • Coldharbour Mill Museum, £230,169

  • Craft Festival, £50,000

  • DMF Music Ltd, £55,000

  • Exeter Cavern, £50,000

  • Exeter Northcott Theatre, £183,399

  • Exeter Phoenix, £192,022

  • Fairground Heritage Centre, £70,000

  • Fool's Paradise, £116,800

  • Music in Devon Initiative CIC, £50,694

  • Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon, £58,330

  • North Devon Theatres, £553,086

  • Sound Gallery CIC, £77,300

  • Soundart Radio, £50,000

  • The Plough Arts Centre, £80,424

  • Tiverton Museum of Mid Devon Life, £64,000

  • Vern Allen Group Limited, £50,000

  • Ways With Words Ltd, £117,361

  • Wichita Management, £50,000

  • Wren Music, £60,000

DorsetReceived: £2,208,425

  • Bridport Museum Trust Ltd, £50,000

  • Diverse City, £275,690

  • Dorchester Arts, £52,710

  • Dorset County Museum, £213,121

  • Lyme Regis Museum, £60,000

  • Stagecore Productions LTD, £50,000

  • Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company, £94,000

  • Sturminster Newton Community Building Trust, £59,491

  • The Tank Museum, £780,000

  • Weymouth Pavilion CIC, £573,413

GloucestershireReceived: £3,964,040

  • Cheltenham Festivals, £783,939

  • Corinium Museum, £121,021

  • Gloucestershire Everyman Theatre Ltd, £832,000

  • JDP Events Limited, £100,000

  • Onsongmusic Ltd, £51,000

  • Roses Theatre Trust, £248,391

  • Shires Entertainments Limited, £240,000

  • Stroud Valleys Artspace, £56,028

  • The Barn Theatre Project, £349,500

  • The Cheltenham Trust, £852,161

  • The Glass Foundry, £100,000

  • The Three Choirs Festival Association Ltd, £230,000

North SomersetReceived: £794,532

  • Arcadia Spectacular Ltd, £237,826

  • Koolwaters Agency Ltd, £96,548

  • The Wardrobe Ensemble, £51,600

  • Trigger, £85,558

  • The Blakehay Theatre, £323,000

PlymouthReceived: £1,317,268

  • The Box (Arts & Heritage (PHC) Plymouth City Council), £423,000

  • Barbican Theatre, Plymouth, £167,699

  • Plymouth Pavilions Ltd, £726,569

SomersetReceived: £1,223,024

  • 23 Bath St, £86,246

  • Art Care Education (ACE), £50,000

  • Black Swan Arts, £54,000

  • Dedication Stories Ltd, £75,000

  • Frome Cheese & Grain, £98,000

  • Midnight Mango Ltd, £66,752

  • Petherton Arts Trust, £51,476

  • Somerset Film and Video Ltd, £52,000

  • South West Heritage Trust, £198,624

  • Strode Theatre, £246,911

  • Taunton Theatre Association Ltd, £194,015

  • The International Music Exchange, £50,000

South GloucestershireReceived: £714,000

  • Aerospace Bristol, £514,000

  • SWG Events Ltd, £200,000

SwindonReceived: £675,689

  • Level 3, £165,937

  • Old Town Sounds Ltd, £161,583

  • Swindon Dance, £105,325

  • Wyvern Theatre Ltd, £242,844

TorbayReceived: £181,500

  • Jazz Hands CIC, £61,500

  • Torbay Museums Trust, £120,000

WiltshireReceived: £1,208,023

  • Chalke Valley History Festivals, £260,000

  • The Pound Arts Trust Ltd, £64,891

  • Wiltshire Creative, £446,968

  • Wiltshire Music Centre Trust Ltd, £188,158

  • WOMAD Ltd, £248,006

