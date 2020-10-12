Police investigating the murder of 25-year-old Melanie Hall have reissued a photofit of a man she was seen talking to the night she went missing in Bath in the hope it will jog some memories.

Melanie, who was a clerical worker at the Royal United Hospital in Bath, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday 9 June, 1996, at Cadillacs nightclub (now Walcot House) in Walcot Street, Bath, following a night out with friends.

The last believed sighting of Melanie was inside the club at about 1.45am.

Her remains were found next to the northbound slip road of junction 14 on the M5 at Thornbury in October 2009.

Police have reissued this efit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the disappearance and murder of Melanie Hall. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Police released an e-fit in 1996 to identify a man who two witnesses said they saw with a woman matching Melanie’s description inside Cadillacs nightclub.

He is described as being white, 27 years old, 5ft 10ins, of medium build with dark brown hair, dark brown eyes, bushy eyebrows and clean shaven. He was wearing black trousers, black shoes and a brown silk shirt.

It is possible he had a gold hooped earring in his right ear and wore a flashy gold watch.

Officers also say they have an unconfirmed sighting of a woman arguing with a man in Old Orchard (around the corner from the nightclub’s entrance) between 1.45am and 2am. They think this could have been Melanie so would like to hear from anyone with information.

We remain as determined as ever to find out who killed Melanie and why. Det Supt James Riccio, Senior Investigating Officer

Senior Investigating Officer Det Supt James Riccio says, “A small or seemingly insignificant piece of information could still be the key to solving this case. We’d ask the public to please consider the appeal points above, as well as the key dates and locations which feature in this case, and call our investigation team if you can help. You may feel able to speak to us now when you couldn’t before.”

Melanie's parents have put up a £50,000 reward in the hope of finding their daughter's killer. Credit: Family

Melanie's parents have put up a £50,000 reward for information leading to the capture of her killer. Her father Steve Hall, has previously spoken of the impact of her death.

“In our family we will forever grieve for, and miss our lovely daughter. A young woman whose life stretched before her until that fateful night in June 1996, when that life was so cruelly snatched from her. She will never fulfil her life’s ambitions, never marry, never have children and my wife and I will never have another grandchild. Her mother’s lasting memory of her youngest daughter is the day she viewed a battered skull and a few broken bones in the coroner’s office at Portishead."

The charity Crimestoppers has also offered a £10,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and say you are calling about the Major Crime Investigation Team's 'Operation Denmark' inquiry. You can also contact them via their website.

