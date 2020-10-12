Rock group members Muse are raising money for the Exeter music venue where they "cut their teeth".

Exeter's Cavern Club has been hosting live music since 1991 but has been relying on fundraising campaigns to survive the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The band says all the proceeds from the shirt will be donated to the Cavern Club in Exeter. Credit: Muse

The t-shirt details posters and dates of when the band supported or headlined at the venue in the early stages of their career.

"We are happy to announce that a very special T-shirt has been added to our store: The Cavern Club Tour Date Tee. The Cavern Club, Exeter is where we cut our teeth as a band, playing there numerous times in our early years. This T-shirt lists all the official shows that we performed there, both supporting and headlining. All sales proceeds will go directly to The Cavern Club, helping to keep it open and support new artists and bands.

The Cavern is part of a national initiative launched by the Music Venue Trust to prevent the closure of 100s of independent music venues Credit: Exeter Cavern Club / Facebook

The Cavern Club has hosted the likes of Coldplay, Biffy Clyro and the 1975 over the years but has had to turn to public donations to keep going.

A crowd funder page aiming to raise £30,000 has surpassed £21,000 with donations from more than 1,000 people.

In September the live music venue reopened as a bar as a way to recoup some funds.