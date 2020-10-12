This weekend man's best friend took part in the ultimate doggy paddle.

900 dogs jumped in for a swim at Cheltenham's Lido this weekend.

Some of the pets took to pool like a duck to water while others were much more hesitant.

Unlike previous years, the doggy swim had to be contained to small hourly batches of animals and owners.

Credit: ITV News West Country

There's some really funny sights. Some dogs not wanting to get in, other dogs can't wait to get in. Cheltenham Lido

Normally the dog swim marks the end of the swimming season but this year Sandford Lido is reopening for more dates because of the demand for cold water swimming.