Yeovil MP Marcus Fysh has told his constituents not to visit Exeter as coronavirus cases there continue to rise, according to latest figures.

The Conservative minister posted the warning on Twitter over the weekend, advising locals not to travel to the Devon city.

He also recommended they end physical contact with anyone they know there.

According to the latest government figures, the number of positive coronavirus cases in Exeter is now above 60 per 100,000 people - that's more than six times what it was at the end of September.

More than 80% of the cases are "attributable to the University", according to bosses on campus who have been working closely with Public Health England.

It is the only South West city in the top 10 list of highest new number of coronavirus cases.

Steve Brown, Deputy Director of Public Health in Devon, said contraction of the virus among students is increasing "significantly" but reassured residents that the infection rate in the "background community" is not as high.

Mr Brown also said that despite the spike, Exeter is not near a lockdown yet.

Let’s use common sense and take good care, but not live in fear. Marcus Fysh MP

On his own constituency in South Somerset, Mr Fysh said Yeovil still has low numbers and does not feature in the "SW top 10." He advised members of the community to avoid contact with anyone from Exeter "until control is confirmed".

