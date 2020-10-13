A gang from Bristol has been jailed for more than 50 years after detectives caught its members importing handguns from America, hidden in speakers.

Police believe they were being sold to the highest bidder in the criminal underworld.

Armed police recovered the weapons in a raid on a house in Fishponds, Bristol in November 2019. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

In November 2019, armed officers surrounded a house in the suburb of Fishponds. They'd received intelligence that in the house were illegal handguns. Detectives made four arrests in Bristol and a fifth in Hackney in London.

They also discovered the handguns and ammunition hidden in speakers.

Det Chief Insp Simon Dewfall says “These men showed absolutely no morality by arranging for these lethal weapons to be imported into the UK and then sold off to the highest bidder.

"It’s clear they would have fallen into the hands of dangerous offenders and used in the commission of further offences, potentially with tragic consequences.”

The three guns smuggled into Bristol from the States after being hidden in speakers. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Firearms officers later tested the guns to check they were viable. They had been bought in Atlanta Georgia, were hidden in the speaker and sent through a regular courier service to Britain.

The gang members were given lengthy prison sentences at Bristol Crown Court after they admitted a total of nine offences, mostly firearms charges.

A speaker hiding potentially deadly weapons. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Alcot Flemming, 44, Kenville Hall, 30, and Busiso Benjamin, 30, all admitted two counts of conspiring to supply a firearm, while Rhafeek Morson, 29, admitted one count. Nico Lacroix, 23, admitted a charge of encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence. Hall also admitted a charge of conspiring to possess ammunition.

In sentencing the men, Judge James Patrick said each of the 330 bullets seized "had the capacity to kill or maim" and the weapons and ammunition were "destined for the hands of criminals."

As a result of the UK police operation, officers in Miami were able to intercept a package containing 330 rounds of ammunition, also hidden in a speaker, before it could be exported.

Police found rounds of ammunition hidden inside a speaker at the house in Bristol. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Homeland Security worked on the case with Britain's National Crime Agency and Avon and Somerset Police.

Richard Posner, Senior Crown Advocate for the CPS, says: “This was a complex and challenging case that succeeded thanks to effective cooperation between Avon and Somerset Police and multiple agencies, both in the UK and abroad.

"Thanks to this excellent work, and the evidence it gathered, the CPS was able to build a convincing case that resulted in five convictions.

"It brings to an end this dangerous criminal behaviour, which was motivated solely by financial gain with no regard for the fear and potential loss of life such weapons can cause in the wrong hands.”

Clockwise from top left: Busiso Benjamin, Alcot Flemming, Kenville Hall, Nico Lacroix, Rhaffeek Morson. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The five men have been sentenced as follows: