Cereal-clutching burglar sought following Dundry break-in
CCTV footage has been issued by police following a series of alleged break-ins in Dundry.
The footage shows three masked or hooded figures outside a property in the early hours of October 4.
It is difficult to identify the trio, though one can be seen clutching a box of cereal.
Avon and Somerset Police have released the footage following reports of break-ins in the village.
We’re releasing footage as part of our investigation into a garage break-in in North Somerset. Entry was forced to a locked garage door in the early hours of 4 October in Dundry. The garage door and lock was damaged. Several other similar incidents were reported in the Dundry Lane, Ham Lane and Hill Road areas overnight on 3-4 October.
Officers say they would like to identify the three people in the footage as part of their investigation.
The force has also issued some safety advice to deter burglars:
Double garage doors with a rim latch should be supplemented with a mortice deadlock.
Most standard ‘up and over’ garage doors are easily overcome by a burglar. You can prevent this by drilling a hole through the channel above the wheels and fitting a padlock. Alternatively, fit a hasp and staple each side of the door with a padlock or fit a specialist lock.
If the garage is attached to the main building ensure that connecting doors are secure.
Install a security light or camera to the outside of your property.
Fit a window grille and/or frosted window film to stop a thief seeing into your shed or garage.
Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220224865.
