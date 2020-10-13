Cereal-clutching burglar sought following Dundry break-in

CCTV footage has been issued by police following a series of alleged break-ins in Dundry.

The footage shows three masked or hooded figures outside a property in the early hours of October 4.

It is difficult to identify the trio, though one can be seen clutching a box of cereal.

Police have released the CCTV footage as part of their investigation. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police have released the footage following reports of break-ins in the village.

We’re releasing footage as part of our investigation into a garage break-in in North Somerset. Entry was forced to a locked garage door in the early hours of 4 October in Dundry. The garage door and lock was damaged. Several other similar incidents were reported in the Dundry Lane, Ham Lane and Hill Road areas overnight on 3-4 October. Avon and Somerset Police

Officers say they would like to identify the three people in the footage as part of their investigation.

The force has also issued some safety advice to deter burglars:

Double garage doors with a rim latch should be supplemented with a mortice deadlock.

Most standard ‘up and over’ garage doors are easily overcome by a burglar. You can prevent this by drilling a hole through the channel above the wheels and fitting a padlock. Alternatively, fit a hasp and staple each side of the door with a padlock or fit a specialist lock.

If the garage is attached to the main building ensure that connecting doors are secure.

Install a security light or camera to the outside of your property.

Fit a window grille and/or frosted window film to stop a thief seeing into your shed or garage.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5220224865.

