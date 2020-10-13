There are fears many grassroots sports clubs across the West Country will be forced to close as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a new study, one in ten sports clubs do not think they will survive beyond the next twelve months.

On average groups across the country lost half of their income during lockdown.

Chaddlewood Miners football club in Plymouth is one of those struggling Credit: ITV News West Country

In Plymouth, those who run Chaddlewood Miners football club said it has been challenging.

The youth football clubs have not been able to host fundraising events such as a planned golf day, and for many months they could not open their facilities to train.

Chairman Jim Lacy also said getting businesses to sponsor the club is harder than ever.

Obviously sponsors are harder to come by at the moment. We lost our main sponsor at the start of the pandemic. We sort of struggled that way. Financially it has affected us quite badly. Jim Lacy, Club Chair, Chaddlewood Miners FC

The club is also worried about the physical and mental impact on their young players after not being able to play for three months.

38,000 Football clubs

46% Fall in income

10% Clubs unlikely to survive past 12 months

Keeping players engaged is the hardest part of keeping Lydney Rugby Club going right now. Credit: ITV News West Country

At Lydney Rugby Club in Gloucestershire it is not the finances that they are worried about but trying to keep the team numbers up.

Economically we will probably survive, there will be many that don't I would think but we are sort of fortunate in that sense but i just fear for the player numbers. Nick Nelmes Club Secretary, Lydney Rugby Club

Ready4Rugby is a new non-contact game enabling two teams of up to 10 players to engage in training and match activity. Credit: ITV News West Country

The club is playing 'Ready 4 Rugby' - a non contact form of the game which is described as being like touch rugby, but it is not exciting players in the same way.

Since it's become apparent [restarting the season] it's going to happen we're dropping down to in the 20s. So I think boys just aren't really interested in what we're doing i'm afraid. Most of us play rugby for the physical side of things and what we're doing isn't really rugby so it's a struggle. James Pugh,First Team Captain, Lydney Rugby Club