Pearl's parents Rose and Johnny Bamford are launching The Pearl Exchange with the aimof giving young people a space in Bude where they can come together and support each other on their journey to a more positive and fulfilling future.

The final preparations are underway ahead of 'The Pearl Exchange' launch. Credit: ITV West Country News

Pearl was a talented young individual from Crackington Haven near Bude, Rose said she struggled with her mental health.

She was very loving, she was tricky, she struggled a lot in the last few years, she had an eating disorder and self-harmed but amazing too. She was incredibly creative in everything she did... she was that kind of very independent, strong-minded, open hearted and unique person. Rose Bamford, Pearl's mother

Rose Bamford said that after Pearl died there was a 'ripple of sadness' across their community in north Cornwall.

That gave me the impetus to start ‘The Pearl Exchange’ to help other young adults to have a more positive place to be, in this bit of Cornwall that is pretty void of any positive stuff going on. Rose Bamford, Pearl's mother

Pearl's loved ones are launching the creative community hub in Bude in her memory. Credit: The Pearl Exchange

The Pearl Exchange is launching with a taster week which will include a range of events.

From the 20th-27th October we’ll be holding various different workshops, we’ve got things from lino printing, creative talks, discussions, if any take your fancy head to the website here and book on Megan Crooks, The Pearl Exchange

Megan Crooks preparing for 'The Pearl Exchange' taster week. Credit: ITV West Country News

Click here to find out more about 'The Pearl Exchange'.https://thepearlexchange.org.uk/The Pearl Exchange is for people aged between 18 and 30.

The Pearl Exchange is based in Bude. Credit: ITV West Country News

Even if we can’t help you directly and we can’t solve your problems you can come and meet people, talk to new people, we can book you onto therapy sessions, it’s a starting point for help for the future Megan Crooks, The Pearl Exchange

The ultimate aim of 'The Pearl Exchange' is to give young people hope, for a more positive and fulfilling future.