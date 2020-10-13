More than 500 Bristol University students test positive for coronavirus

More than 500 students at the University of Bristol have now tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest figures, published by the university, show 522 students and four members of staff have contracted the virus as of 13 October.

That represents a rise of more than a hundred cases on the day before, when 393 students tested positive for Covid-19.

The spike in cases last week resulted in the temporary lockdown of The Courtrooms halls of residence building in Bristol city centre, where 40 students had returned positive tests.

The Courtrooms halls of residence building was placed in a temporary lockdown. Credit: Google Maps

An NHS testing site has since opened at the Victoria Rooms, which is located in Clifton.

We are working with Bristol City Council's public health team and Public Health England to manage potential infection clusters and outbreaks. A University Outbreak Response Team has been set up. This team will coordinate action for clusters or outbreaks of Covid-19 infection. Arrangements are in place for out-of-hours escalation if this is needed. University of Bristol spokesperson

