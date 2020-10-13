Much-loved tiger at Paignton Zoo put to sleep after walking problems

One of Paignton Zoo’s much-loved big cats has been put to sleep.

Keepers decided to put thirteen-year-old tiger Fabi down after he started experiencing walking and movement problems.

The Sumatran tiger arrived at the zoo in 2015 as part of the European Endangered Species breeding programme, and had a cub a year later after being mated with a female.

Zoo staff said Fabi will be "deeply missed".

The big cat was best known for making a loud “chuff” growling noise which could be heard around the zoo.

In a statement on Facebook, the zoo said: "Fabi was a beautiful, confident big cat who was always more than happy to take the back seat with his relaxed nature, and let mate Shakira ‘wear the trousers’ in the relationship.

“He would also love soaking up the sun in the summer months and was a very vocal tiger, often making the ‘chuff’ sound."

The zoo added his death was a “huge loss” and said he will be “deeply missed”.

