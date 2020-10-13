New coronavirus testing site opens in Plymouth

A new coronavirus testing centre has opened in Plymouth.

The Covid-19 test centre is based in the Guildhall in the city centre, and is in addition to the existing facility at Seaton Barracks.

Testing is only available for those displaying coronavirus symptoms - which include a high temperature, a new or continuous cough or a loss or change to sense of smell or taste.

Councillor Tudor Evans, who is the leader of Plymouth City Council, said testing was “key” to limiting the spread of the virus in the city.

The new facility is the second to open in the city.

“The city council has been pressing for more testing capacity in Plymouth and has supported the opening of this extra facility by providing a suitable city centre location,” he said.

“Testing is a key part of the drive to stop the virus spreading.

"If everyone with symptoms self-isolates and gets a test, this will go a long way towards helping keep Plymouth safe and support not just the NHS but also businesses in our city who need our help in enabling them to stay open.”

Those tested will be told to wash their hands before leaving home, wear a face covering on their journey to and from the centre and to not stop anywhere on the way.

Test and trace teams will get in contact with people who test positive for the virus.

Anyone who tests positive for the virus will then be contacted by NHS Test and Trace to help track their contacts.

Ruth Harrell, director of Public Health for Plymouth, added: “With cases of coronavirus currently rising, it is important that anyone who has symptoms self-isolates and arranges a test.

"This new local test site will provide a welcome increase in testing capacity for Plymouth and make it easier for many people to access a test.”

